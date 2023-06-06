Kevin Owens vs. Gunther was "one of the best matches on RAW this year," according to WWE fans

The latest edition of WWE RAW saw Kevin Owens and Gunther lock horns in an epic match that was unanimously hailed as one of the best bouts on the red brand this year.

It all started in a backstage interview segment in which the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions discussed how Jey Uso would decide Roman Reigns' future. Sami Zayn said that The Usos did what they should have done long ago and insisted that The Bloodline is no longer their problem. He was interrupted by Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, much to Owens' ire.

Although the Imperium members were initially focused on the tag team championship, Kevin Owens was angry about them "breaking the rule" by interfering when the champions never mentioned them. This led to an argument until Intercontinental Champion Gunther stopped Owens and proposed he should teach the latter a little 'discipline.'

KO was furious and demanded an instant match as he raced to the ring, followed by Gunther. The two champions then engaged in a physical bout that saw them push each other to their limits. KO and Gunther took turns to dominate inside the squared circle as the intense, hard-hitting match forced the crowd to rise to its feet.

Both Owens and Gunther came close to winning the match on multiple occasions. The bout's closing moments saw Zayn brawl with Kaiser and Vinci at ringside to stop them from interfering in the contest. KO then focused on Kaiser, who entered the ring and was met with a devastating Stunner. Gunther saw his opportunity and went for a quick roll-up pinfall from behind to seal the victory.

Twitter erupted after the showdown, with fans singing praises for Kevin Owens and Gunther. The WWE Universe credited them for delivering a premium live event-level match on RAW. The two superstars took a lot of punishment individually as the live audience watched while holding their breath.

Here's how WWE fans reacted to the epic champion vs. champion match between Kevin Owens and Gunther:

Matt Riddle brawls with Imperium on WWE RAW

Matt Riddle was furious with Gunther's victory and called out the Intercontinental Champion for repeatedly cheating his way to a win. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci interrupted Riddle backstage, leading to a hard-hitting brawl.

Riddle did not take kindly to Ludwig Kaiser pushing him during their interaction and responded intensely. He threw Kaiser over the equipment and held Vinci in an ankle lock, creating a lot of buzz among fans online.

The Original Bro is next in line to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, and the last couple of episodes have featured brief yet impactful encounters between them to set up their title feud.

