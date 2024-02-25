3 reasons why Logan Paul cost Randy Orton at Elimination Chamber 2024

Logan Paul and Randy Orton were two of the six participants who competed in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. However, despite both superstars delivering a valuable performance, the match ended up with Drew McIntyre's victory.

The closing moments of the match witnessed a massive shock when the Maverick cost The Viper in the match and eventually aided The Scottish Warrior. This spot occurred just after Orton eliminated the current United States Champion after hitting him with an RKO out of nowhere.

The involvement of Logan Paul in The Apex Predator's loss comes as a surprise to many fans. With that being said, let's discuss three reasons why the social media megastar cost The Legend Killer at the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

#3. Logan Paul cost Randy Orton because he got eliminated by the latter

One of the potential reasons why Logan Paul cost Randy Orton might be due to his elimination at the hands of The Legend Killer. For those unaware, the Maverick, Drew McIntyre, and Orton were left as the final three contestants in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Soon, the current United States Champion tried to use the brass knuckles to his advantage but ended up getting eliminated after receiving an RKO from The Viper.

So, costing Randy the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match seems like a revenge story of Logan Paul since he definitely would not have let Orton win the contest after being eliminated by the latter.

#2. To set up a WrestleMania 40 showdown

The next premium live event of the Stamford-based company is WrestleMania 40, and Logan Paul's recent actions might motivate him to set up a match between him and Randy Orton at The Show of Shows this year. The Maverick is currently the United States Champion in the Stamford-based promotion. So, it is highly likely that the actions of the social media megastar might lead to Orton issuing a challenge to the former for the United States Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

There was some heat between Logan and Randy that was visible during the Elimination Chamber press event. Moreover, the events that transpired during the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match might lead WWE to book a title match between the two superstars.

Furthermore, the Maverick has also shared his reaction after the event and mocked The Viper by rephrasing RKO's full form as "Randy Knocked Out."

#1. To make Randy Orton the next United States Champion

Randy Orton made his sensational return to the Stamford-based promotion during the Men's WarGames Match at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event last year. The Viper then clashed against Roman Reigns in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, the match ended in the favour of The Tribal Chief, courtesy of the assistance from Solo Sikoa.

So, the ultimate motive behind Logan Paul's actions during the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match might be to make The Apex Predator the next United States Champion. The last time Orton held a singles title in the Stamford-based promotion was back during the pandemic era when The Legend Killer won the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre.

However, Orton was only able to retain that title for a brief period of time as The Scottish Warrior regained the belt. A United States Championship victory will indeed be a positive step to rejuvenate the title reign accolades of The Viper.

Do you want to see Randy Orton win the United States Championship in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!