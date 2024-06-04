AEW star calls out Shayna Wayne for a match

An AEW star called out Shayna Wayne in what can be seen as a bold move given what has been going on with The Patriarchy of late. Wayne is a prominent member of the faction alongside Christian Cage, Killswitch, and Nick Wayne, and is called The Matriarch.

The star that issued the challenge is none other than Mariah May. May is the protege of AEW Women’s World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm and is always by her side. Mariah is known to post provocative stuff on social media and this is her latest one.

She took to X/Twitter to reply to a post about how All Elite Wrestling is the place where the best wrestle and it had a portrait of all the female wrestlers on the roster. Replying to that, May wrote:

“Give me Shayna Wayne 👊🏼🔥.”

Wayne has not wrestled ever since she became a member of The Patriarchy and she has not been a wrestler before. So, considering that, it is interesting as to why Mariah May would call her out.

Mariah May had a special message for AEW Women’s World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm

"Timeless" Toni Storm and Mariah May have a special relationship and it is similar to that of a student and a teacher. Storm has always looked out for May and vice versa.

Mariah made that even more evident and even had a special message for Storm. During an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, May said:

"I want to stay with Toni [Storm] forever. Toni, if you're watching this, I love you."

That would have undoubtedly been an emotional message for "Timeless" Toni Storm. This also goes to show the kind of respect Mariah has for her mentor and would love to walk in her footsteps. It will be great to see what lies ahead for the two of them in AEW.

