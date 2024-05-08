"I love you" - AEW star sends a message to Toni Storm (Exclusive)

A popular AEW star has sent a message to Toni Storm. She has been in Storm's corner since arriving in the company.

Ever since Mariah May joined AEW, she has made it clear that she is a big fan of Toni Storm and has formed an alliance with the Women's World Champion. May dresses up as Storm for her matches and even comes out to the latter's old theme music. The pairing has helped the former WWE star remain on top of the division and it looks like the upstart isn't going anywhere.

During a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Mariah May was asked if she would go out on her own. To this, May replied that she would never leave Storm.

"I want to stay with Toni [Storm] forever. Toni, if you're watching this, I love you." [2:35 - 2:40]

Mariah May also called Toni Storm her "lover"

Toni Storm's stable with Luther and Mariah May has been one of the most entertaining acts in AEW. The 28-year-old's partnership with May has been a massive highlight of the company's programming, as the duo's antics have kept fans talking.

There is no predicting what these two will do next. During the same interview with Bill Apter, Mariah May called Storm her 'mother' and 'lover.'

"She's [Storm] my mentor, she's like a mother to me, lover to me. I don't know sometimes. She's my idol. So to get to work with her, to dress up like her and basically be her is like my dream," she said. (2:10 - 2:20)

Mariah May's comments will certainly turn a lot of heads and get many people talking. It remains to be seen if she will stay true to her word and remain loyal to the AEW Women's World Champion.

