AEW star calls The Undertaker his favorite wrestler; opens up about their friendship

A top AEW star named The Undertaker as his favorite wrestler and said that he is good friends with him. 'Taker is a name that transcends companies and this is a great example of the same.

The star in question here is none other than Ricky Starks. Starks has been a shining light on AEW television and his matches of late have been top notch. He was speaking on the Hold the Mayo podcast where he revealed how close he actually is with The Phenom.

Starks also revealed that he had trained with The Undertaker. Speaking as a guest, he said:

“Undertaker’s my favorite wrestler, and so he lived in Austin and that’s why I stay in Austin right now. I used to go to the gym and like, I’d be working out, and Undertaker would be there. I trained with Undertaker, like to eat and everything. He’s real nice.” [H/T - EWrestling News]

Ricky Starks reveals how he got his AEW contract

Tony Khan has signed a lot of good wrestlers in his time as AEW President and one of his best stars is Ricky Starks. Starks has now revealed how he was awarded a contract by TK himself.

He was speaking on the same podcast when he said:

"So, I have the match," Starks said. "And then I walk to the back, and people were just like 'That was good. Good job. Blah blah blah. Good job.' But I didn't hear anything about if I had a job or not. People were just like 'Man, you may have a job. You did really good.' So I go home, and then the night that it airs, the match itself, I get a text from Tony like 'I'd like to offer you this deal... I'd like to offer you a contract.'" [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Going by how things have turned out so far, it is fair to say that Tony Khan made an absolute great decision by getting Ricky Starks on board AEW.

