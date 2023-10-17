AEW star calls out Toni Storm for a challenge after being absent for more than a year

An AEW star who has been absent from television since August last year recently took to social media to call out 'Timeless' Toni Storm. The star in question is Thunder Rosa.

Thunder Rosa debuted in All Elite Wrestling in 2020 and became the AEW Women's World Champion in March 2022. After holding the title for five months and defending it against the likes of Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, Jamie Hayter, and Storm herself, Rosa had to relinquish it due to a back injury.

The Mexican star's last televised match was on an episode of AEW Dark: Elevation in August 2022. La Mera Mera was advertised to appear on Collision in June this year, but the return did not materialize.

The former AEW Women's Champion recently took to social media to send a message to Toni Storm. Rosa called out the 'Timeless' star and claimed she had her number.

"This buns of steel are ready to be bitten by “Ms Timeless” does anyone has her number?…. Cause I certainly did," Thunder Rosa wrote.

Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm clashed at the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view in 2022 with the Women's Championship on the line. The match was hard-hitting and highlighted both wrestlers. In the end, Rosa successfully put down the challenger with a spinning suplex to retain her title.

Former AEW Champion Thunder Rosa reacts to Jade Cargill's move to WWE

Jade Cargill recently left the Jacksonville-based company and joined WWE. The news of the former TBS Champion's move has grabbed headlines around the professional wrestling world.

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa wished Cargill the best and said she couldn't wait to see her WWE run. She said:

"When you have your friends, just promote your friends and be happy [for] what's happening for them. I want to give a shout-out to Jade Cargill. She looked like a million dollars again," Rosa said. "She's all in my feed, all up in my feed. She's doing something else and it's like... I mean, I don't know man. Like if I go to somewhere else, I want to be treated like that. Like a superstar. So it's really cool to see that and my blessing to her, and I can't wait to see her in the ring, and I can't wait to see what they have for her." H/T:[ WrestlingInc ]

