Top AEW star reacts to Jade Cargill in WWE: "If I go somewhere else, I want to be treated like that"

WWE signed one of the biggest stars in AEW, Jade Cargill, after her contract expired with the Jacksonville-based promotion. An AEW star recently stated that she would want the same treatment if she goes elsewhere someday.

The star in question is Thunder Rosa, who expressed her happiness for Cargill's move to the Stamford-based promotion. Jade Cargill is already being presented as a top star in the company after her signing, as she was greeted by Triple H at WWE Fastlane, and also at this week's SmackDown in a backstage segment involving Charlotte Flair.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa stated that she can't wait to see what's next for Cargill in WWE:

"When you have your friends, just promote your friends and be happy [for] what's happening for them. I want to give a shout-out to Jade Cargill. She looked like a million dollars again," Rosa said. "She's all in my feed, all up in my feed. She's doing something else and it's like... I mean, I don't know man. Like if I go to somewhere else, I want to be treated like that. Like a superstar. So it's really cool to see that and my blessing to her, and I can't wait to see her in the ring, and I can't wait to see what they have for her." H/T:[WrestlingInc]

Wrestling veteran believes WWE will immediately make Jade Cargill a champion

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about one of the biggest signings in WWE, Jade Cargill, and believes that the company might not hesitate to put a title on her soon after her debut.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, the wrestling veteran believed that WWE should immediately make Jade Cargill a champion:

"That's the girl (Jade Cargill); it's all laid out for her. She just has to step in. I think they'll put a title on her straight up, and they'll capitalize on what AEW did with her," said Dutch Mantell. [2:34 - 2:50]

Mantell also mentioned that he would love to see Jade Cargill take on stars like Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax:

"I hate to use the world game changer. I don't know if she'll change the game, but I'm damn sure she'll up it a little bit. I would like to see her, Rhea Ripley and Jax (Nia) because she's a pretty big girl. So they don't go in there to entertain you; they beat the cr*p out of each other," added Mantell. [2:58 - 3:20]

