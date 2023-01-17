AEW star calls WWE legend Triple H "a f***ing genius"

Triple H is the current head of creative for WWE main roster shows. Prior to this, the Game was responsible for NXT bookings. During that time, he worked with current AEW stars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, and recently Harwood called Hunter a genius.

Dax and Cash form FTR, arguably the best tag team in the world. During their time in WWE, they were known as The Revival. The duo had several legendary matches in NXT against American Alpha (Jason Jordan and Chad Gable) and DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa).

On an episode of FTR with Dax Harwood, the former AEW tag team champion praised Triple H. He recalled a conversation with the 14-time world champion regarding the finish to a match that involved chairs.

"[Triple H] said, 'You know, I think chairs are overdone. What I think you should do is come up with a ... double team move that you do now to take him out and then use it later as a false finish,'" Harwood said. "I was like, 'Oh my God. He is so, he's such a f****** genius.'" [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Dax Harwood recalled another conversation with Triple H in WWE

Dax Harwood shared another story regarding the King of Kings and how he gave the Revival a great idea for their match against Big Cass and Enzo Amore. Dax also called Tony Khan a genius in his own right.

"I know I work for Tony, who is a genius in his own right," Harwood said. "Our idea was to hit one move, one finishing move on Enzo [Amore] and hit the other one, the stomp, on Cass and Hunter said, 'Do you think you can do it to Cass? ... Because if you do that to a seven-foot, 300-pound man,' he said, 'That's going to make you guys.' And I said, 'Oh my God,' again, all in one day. Like, he's exactly right."

FTR enjoyed a sensational 2022 that saw them put on incredible matches against the likes of the Briscoes, Aussie Open, and the Young Bucks. Their year ended on a whimper after losing all three of their tag titles over the last few weeks.

With their contracts coming up in April, could the former NXT tag team champions be headed back to WWE?

