"We can't quit now" - AEW star Cash Wheeler sends a bold message ahead of match against 14-time tag team champions 

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler sent a strong message to The Briscoes ahead of their ROH Tag Team Title match at Death Before Dishonor.

In April this year, The Briscoes and FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) had a critically-acclaimed match at the ROH Supercard of Honor. It ended with the former AEW Tag Team Champions winning their first ROH Tag Team Titles after hitting the Big Rig on Mark Briscoe.

Harwood and Wheeler challenged The Briscoes to a rematch last week on AEW Dynamite for another tag team title showdown in the July 23rd event.

In reply to a post from All Elite Wrestling's Twitter handle hyping up their match against The Briscoes, Wheeler reflected on what FTR's legacy would be in tag team wrestling and whether anyone would remember them in twenty years.

The AEW star, however, reiterated that he and Dax Harwood want to face the very best to etch themselves into greatness.

"I don’t know if we’ll ever really be the best tag team of all time. I don’t know how we’ll be remembered in 20+ years. I do know we’ll do whatever we can to put our names in the conversation. I know we want to be the best, & we want to face the best. We can’t quit now. Round 2," Wheeler tweeted.

With Death before Dishonor just two weeks away, the hype surrounding the tag team title match from both sides is at a fever pitch.

How did fans react to AEW star Cash Wheeler's bold message?

After penning an intense message ahead of his title match, FTR's Cash Wheeler received an outpouring of support from Twitter fans. They made different tweets of encouragement to the AAA, IWGP, and ROH Tag Team Champions.

Ad @DarkLoki85 @CashWheelerFTR I was always a massive fan of you guys in WWE/NXT, then when you came to AEW I was absolutely ecstatic. Now you have organically become the most loved AND best tag team in the world. To say I'm happy for you both is a massive understatement. I knew you could do it and you have <3 @CashWheelerFTR I was always a massive fan of you guys in WWE/NXT, then when you came to AEW I was absolutely ecstatic. Now you have organically become the most loved AND best tag team in the world. To say I'm happy for you both is a massive understatement. I knew you could do it and you have <3

chefdrew @chefdrew1 @CashWheelerFTR You guys are heads and shoulders above anyone active today in technical skill. God willing the next years will be good to you and @DaxFTR and you will solidify your place in tag team royalty. @CashWheelerFTR You guys are heads and shoulders above anyone active today in technical skill. God willing the next years will be good to you and @DaxFTR and you will solidify your place in tag team royalty.

Darlene @Darlene38553115 @CashWheelerFTR It's nice your modest and your ego doesn't get in the way..but believe you me, you guys are awesome wrestlers and deserve all the best.. @CashWheelerFTR It's nice your modest and your ego doesn't get in the way..but believe you me, you guys are awesome wrestlers and deserve all the best..

Meanwhile, one fan claimed that Wheeler and Dax Harwood are the modern-day Bret and Owen Hart of tag team wrestling.

Interestingly, this user wanted to see FTR and The Briscoe slug it out in a TLC match.

BILLY BONES @GoodTimes777777 @CashWheelerFTR I would like to see FTR vs Dem Boys vs Good Brothers in a TLC match. @CashWheelerFTR I would like to see FTR vs Dem Boys vs Good Brothers in a TLC match.

As the tweets indicated, FTR are clearly over right now, thanks to their enthralling battles.

It will be interesting to see who will come out on top in the second encounter between the two teams.

