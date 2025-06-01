  • home icon
  • AEW star choked out with a cable on Collision

AEW star choked out with a cable on Collision

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jun 01, 2025 05:44 GMT
An AEW star used a cable as a weapon [Photo: Triller TV
An AEW star used a cable as a weapon [Photo: Triller TV's Official Livestream of AEW Collision]

An AEW star was choked out tonight on Collision after a high-intensity contest. However, how this was done was unique, as the assailant used cables to do this.

This week on AEW Collision, AR Fox and Top Flight faced off against La Faccion Ingobernable in trios action. This was a high-offense affair as all six men showed off their elusiveness, athleticism, and striking skills.

In the end, it was LFI who came out on top as Rush hit the Bull's Horns on Darius Martin in the corner. Despite a great showing from their opponents, they could not handle the offense displayed by the three luchadors.

Post-match, El Toro Blanco was not satisfied with the outcome and walked to the ringside and pulled out camera cables from under the ring. Dralistico and The Beast Mortos held Martin down as Rush wrapped the cables around his neck, choking him out.

With his teammates incapacitated, no one was there to help until 'Speedball' Mike Bailey and Komander arrived. They charged in, took out LFI, and sent them running.

See a clip of this post-match attack here.

Knowing Rush and his stablemates, they'll be back for more, and Speedball might have a bigger target on his back, considering he now has multiple run-ins in AEW with the luchadors.

Enzo Curabo

Edited by Neda Ali
