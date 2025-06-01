AEW star choked out with a cable on Collision

An AEW star was choked out tonight on Collision after a high-intensity contest. However, how this was done was unique, as the assailant used cables to do this.
This week on AEW Collision, AR Fox and Top Flight faced off against La Faccion Ingobernable in trios action. This was a high-offense affair as all six men showed off their elusiveness, athleticism, and striking skills.
In the end, it was LFI who came out on top as Rush hit the Bull's Horns on Darius Martin in the corner. Despite a great showing from their opponents, they could not handle the offense displayed by the three luchadors.
Post-match, El Toro Blanco was not satisfied with the outcome and walked to the ringside and pulled out camera cables from under the ring. Dralistico and The Beast Mortos held Martin down as Rush wrapped the cables around his neck, choking him out.
With his teammates incapacitated, no one was there to help until 'Speedball' Mike Bailey and Komander arrived. They charged in, took out LFI, and sent them running.
Knowing Rush and his stablemates, they'll be back for more, and Speedball might have a bigger target on his back, considering he now has multiple run-ins in AEW with the luchadors.