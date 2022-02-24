"He's never been replicated"- AEW star chooses between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels

AEW star Dax Harwood recently chose between WWE icons Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels.

Hart and Michaels are both absolute legends, having been the faces of WWE during the early to mid-1990s. They are often compared due to their exceptional in-ring ability and charismatic personas.

Speaking to Renee Paquette on The Sessions, the former AEW Tag Team Champion chose the Hitman over the Heartbreak Kid. Dax Harwood stated that his emotional connection with Bret Hart as a child played an instrumental role in him making his pick.

"Obviously, as a kid, you either had to be a Bret or Shawn fan. I've said this many times, Bret has this, he is over in a unique way. He's not Hulk Hogan over, and he's not Steve Austin over. You know what I mean? He's not the biggest star in wrestling history, but the way he was over is so unique that he's never been replicated. It may not ever, you can call me a mark if you want, I don't give a damn but I'm the m**********r that's texting on a more weekly basis because we're friends."

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette @thevolumesports A huge thank you to @DaxFTR for coming on and telling his story. Lots to get into in this episode. We talk some real life stuff- anxiety, body image, family, his relationship with @CashWheelerFTR . Listen to this one. It’s a whole other side of Dax@thevolumesports A huge thank you to @DaxFTR for coming on and telling his story. Lots to get into in this episode. We talk some real life stuff- anxiety, body image, family, his relationship with @CashWheelerFTR. Listen to this one. It’s a whole other side of Dax ❤️⚡️@thevolumesports https://t.co/GbUQqgQFut

AEW star Dax Harwood showered more praise on Bret Hart

Dev2Dust @Dev2Dust Since there's Bret Hart praise in my timeliness here's a wholesome photo of Bret Hart with Salt N Pepa. Since there's Bret Hart praise in my timeliness here's a wholesome photo of Bret Hart with Salt N Pepa. 😎 https://t.co/9pcwQRncy5

Dax Harwood continued to speak about picking Bret Hart, and stated that the latter made him feel a "certain way." He finished by stating that he aims to establish a similar emotional connection with the audience.

"As a kid he made me feel a certain way and I think that's why I wrestle, and Cash wrestles the way we do. I love the cruiserweights and his stuff is close, incredible like Bret made me feel a certain way and I want to make people feel that way too, emotionally. I want an emotional connection every match we have. Just like he had and so as a kid, I chose Bret over Shawn."

Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart are absolute legends of the professional wrestling business. They have had multiple iconic matches, including matches against each other. Bret Hart previously showed up in AEW when he presented the world title for the first time in company history. Could we see Mr. WrestleMania in All Elite Wrestling in the future?

Who do you think is the greater performer, Michaels or Hart? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

Booker T sees a lot of himself in a female AEW star. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think is the greater performer? Yes No 0 votes so far