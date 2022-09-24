"I'm 51, I'm not ashamed of it" - WWE legend Chris Jericho comments on longevity of wrestling career before retirement

AEW star Chris Jericho has commented that he would like to wrestle for four or five more years.

The Wizard has a career spanning over 30 years, wrestling all over the world. After a decorated career in WWE, Jericho became the inaugural AEW World Champion in 2019. He recently defeated Claudio Castagnoli to claim the ROH World Title, which marked the start of his 8th world title run.

In a recent interview with GQ magazine, Y2J explained that he is still going strong at 51.

"At 51, am I the best? No, but some nights I am," Jericho said. "And I'm one of the best every night."

Speaking of his retirement, he mentioned:

"I always say that when I lose a match, [people think] it's the best match. When I win a match, suddenly it's 51-year-old Jericho holding down the young guys. And, you know, I don't mind. I'm 51, I'm not ashamed of it. I've had 32 great years. But f***, man, if I can reinvent myself and maybe have four or five more years wrestling at the highest of levels, why not do it?" Jericho added.

Chris Jericho takes full responsibility for AEW's early success

The former WWE Superstar was one of the first wrestlers to sign a contract with AEW in 2019. Since then, he has been an integral part of what the promotion has achieved to date.

During an episode of Talk Is Jericho, the WWE legend said he carried the promotion during its initial months.

"The first three or four months in AEW was on Chris Jericho’s back completely. So it was, if we can make this work, suddenly there’s a whole different level of legendary status," said Jericho. (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

In his three years at AEW, the ROH Championship win was Chris Jericho's second world title in the company. It remains to be seen who he will defend the ROH Title against in the upcoming AEW episodes.

What is your best moment from Y2J's career so far? Sound off in the comments section below!

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far