AEW star Chris Jericho gives more details on how 'The Wizard' came about

Chris Jericho recently disclosed why he adopted the new persona of 'The Wizard' in AEW.

The former WWE Superstar took out arch rival Eddie Kingston with a fireball on the April 27 2022 edition of Dynamite. He then came out a week later and declared himself a wizard for his actions.

When Le Champion gave an interview with TSN, he explained that the entire idea stemmed from him wanting to use a fireball to harm the Mad King and the word 'wizard' came because throwing fireballs is what they do:

“‘The Wizard’ just came up because we wanted to do a fireball and nobody had done a fireball in years, so when I did it, I saw the reaction – once again, read the room – and I just said one day on commentary or on a promo ‘I’m a wizard’ because I threw a fireball. Isn’t that what wizards do?... I just love the concept of ‘The Wizard.’ What is it? Nothing! What is it? Everything!" [H/T TSN]

How the AEW star's character progressed

Chris Jericho has adopted several personas in AEW like Le Champion, The Demo God, The Influencer, and now The Wizard.

In the same interview, he explained the way his character has evolved. He does not sit with a pen and paper to come up with ideas but goes with the flow. He also prefers to let the story lead him on a weekly basis.

“I sit down with a pen and paper and write down a year’s worth of ideas and material and it’s all genius and it all comes together exactly the way I planned, but it’s not like that. You’ve just got to go with the flow and read the room and see where you’re at week by week and go where the story takes you. You let the story lead you, rather than try to lead the story.”

Jericho recently won an important Hair vs. Hair match against Ortiz on AEW Dynamite.

His faction, the Jericho Appreciation Society, has a big test ahead when it steps inside Blood and Guts in a few weeks to take on Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, and the Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

We can't wait!

