“I’m expecting it to be a show-stealer" - Chris Jericho gives his thoughts on Eddie Kingston match at AEW Revolution

Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston are set to go one-on-one this Sunday at AEW Revolution. During a recent media appearance to promote the bout, the former talked about many things, including his expectations are from the match with the Mad King.

Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston have had a constant war of words and a few physical altercations, which have seen Jericho's relationship with Santan and Ortiz deteriorate. Eddie also helped Pride and Powerful beat Le Champion and Jake Hager on the last Dynamite.

Jericho spoke to FITE in Focus and discussed what he thinks will happen at Revolution. He believes he and Kingston will steal the show and not because the match will have a lot of high spots but because of the animosity between them and their wrestling styles.

“I’m expecting it to be a show-stealer, but in a completely different way than someone who’s rating matches by how many high spots there. I don’t think that there’s going to be a lot of high spots with Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho. I think there’s going to be a lot of animosity, a lot of hard-hitting, violence is cliche but I think it’s going to be a fight everybody can feel while they’re watching," Jericho said. (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Chris Jericho believes Eddie Kingston cannot win the "big one" in AEW

Jericho and Kingston have had weeks of verbal back and forth, including a heated segment on last week's edition of AEW Dynamite. In the segment, Jericho claimed that Eddie feared success, whereas the latter claimed he does things on his own terms, and the only reason Jericho had his success was because Kingston was not there.

Jericho also said that the Mad King has a phobia of achieving great things and that he can never win the "big one," meaning a match against a dream opponent. Jericho emphasized that in AEW, he is the big one, not Moxley, Punk, or Danielson.

