AEW Star Chris Jericho lashes out at fan's wife, calls her an 'idiot' 

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho responded to a fan's criticism of his number one contender's match on the latest edition of Dynamite.

The Wizard defeated Wheeler Yuta in the main event to earn an opportunity against interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for the title. Last week, the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society reinstated his rematch clause after nearly two years of holding the AEW World Championship.

Known for his witty mic skills, which has captivated fans since the commencement of his career, Jericho has never refrained from voicing his opinions on social media.

The 51-year old tweeted a reply to a fan who stated that his championship qualifying match was 'slow and sloppy' and even his wife commented that it was 'terrible.'

"Your wife is an idiot" remarked Jericho.

Twitter shared hilarious reactions to Chris Jericho's response

After viewing Chris Jericho's comeback in a tweet, the wrestling world instantly shared hilarious reactions. Most referenced his gimmick during his later stint with WWE, where he would often have a 'list' of people he would refer to as 'stupid idiots'.

One fan shared a gif of the AEW star during his time in WWE where he was calling someone an idiot in a backstage segment:

Another fan shared a gif of popular chef Gordan Ramsey making a participant in a popular cooking show to call herself an 'idiot sandwich':

One of the fans shared a gif of The Wizard with 'The List' he had of people he did not like during his tenure in WWE:

One user cited how the fan was not aware of Jericho's 'awesomeness':

Another fan stated, 'Twitter is Jericho':

Chris Jericho will face Moxley for the title next week on Dynamite for the interim AEW World Championship. The promotion recently seemed to consider Moxley a proper champion by adding him to their official main roster website.

Do you think The Wizard can dethrone The Purveyor of Violence for another title reign in AEW? Sound off in the comment section below.

