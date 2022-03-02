"I really don't like him" - Chris Jericho gives his thoughts on veteran AEW star

AEW Revolution takes place on the 6th of March, and one of the much-awaited matches on the card is the dream bout between Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho. The latter recently spoke about the match and opined about his opponent for this Sunday.

Jericho and Kingston have developed quite the rivalry over the last few months. Their bad blood led to Santana and Ortiz separating from The Inner Circle. Jericho and Kingston have expressed their dislike for each other on many occasions, including a heated exchange on Dynamite.

Speaking on FITE in Focus, Jericho said he was sure he and Eddie would create something special at Revolution as he does not like him or care for him.

“I knew from the start that Eddie Kingston and I would be able to create something that’s a little bit different from the norm, that’s a little bit more intense because there is a little bit of dislike between us,” Jericho said. “There has been since day one. Now we’re both professionals and we work together, but I really don’t like him," Jericho said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Chris Jericho lost his latest AEW match

As we mentioned earlier, Chris Jericho's debacle with Eddie Kingston put his Inner Circle teammates Santan and Ortiz in the crossfire. The Demo God questioned what Eddie Kingston ever did for them in AEW and said that he recruited the wrong members of LAX for the Inner Circle and should have asked Homicide and Hernandez to join instead.

This led to the Inner Circle imploding as Jericho and Hager took on Santana and Ortiz on Dynamite. The latter came out the winners with the help of Eddie Kingston, who returned to AEW after a brief hiatus due to an injury.

Between the two veterans, who do you think will win this Sunday at Revolution? Let us know in the comments section.

Why does Cody Rhodes get booed? A WWE Hall of Famer offers his take here.

Edited by Angana Roy