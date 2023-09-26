AEW star Chris Jericho names 2-time World Heavyweight Champion as his favorite partner

Chris Jericho is an immaculate professional wrestler and an entertainer for the ages. He has been part of some of the most exciting and enjoyable feuds and angles – and he was an integral part of WWE's Attitude Era. He's currently running riot in AEW, putting up some of the most brutal matches for the audience.

Chris Jericho, popular among his fans as 'The Ocho', has spoken about his favorite tag team partner. He has had a few in his decades of wrestling experience, including Christian. In a recent episode of the Superstar Crossover podcast, Y2J revealed his favorite tag team partner – WWE legend Big Show, real name Paul Wight.

"Yeah, Big Show is my favorite tag team [partner]. Yeah, he was the best ... Jeri-Show," he said. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Chris Jericho and Big Show teamed up in 2009 and were a heel tag team. The two were in various feuds, including throwing out challenges for the World Heavyweight Championship, until 2010. They reunited in 2012 and were together until 2016. The duo had two tag team championship reigns in WWE.

Did the ring really fall during 'that' Brock Lesnar-Big Show match?

One of the most memorable and iconic moments of modern wrestling is from the Big Show vs. Brock Lesnar match in 2003, on Smackdown – when the ring broke with both the superstars still battling it out in it. To their credit, WWE haven't used that spot a lot.

Big Show, on Chris Jericho's podcast Talk is Jericho, once admitted that it was a pre-planned stunt.

"Of course, now I’ve got my fat a** up in the air, 500 pounds on a not very stable surface… So then the ring broke. I just remember when it happened because… you don’t know how the stunt is going to look. But man, it was so perfectly timed the way we did it and Ellis [Edwards] did a great job of setting up. That thing collapsed and everybody... they bought it so long."

While the secret has been out for a while now, every wrestling fan who has seen that spot as it unfolded on the screen will always remember the experience.

Should Big Show return to the ring? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.