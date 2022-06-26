AEW star Chris Jericho names WWE Legend as greatest of all time

AEW star Chris Jericho recently shared his thoughts on the "greatest of all time" debate, naming WWE Hall of Famer and former rival Shawn Michaels.

Jericho and Michaels were involved in one of the most legendary feuds in WWE. Their most notable match was at Wrestlemania XIX, where they stole the show. The Heartbreak Kid won via roll-up. After the bout, Jericho offered Michaels a handshake, but that turned out to be a ruse as he hit a low blow instead.

Taking to Twitter, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said that while Shawn is an all-time great, many other wrestlers are "all-time greats as well." Jericho responded by saying Shawn Michaels is his greatest of all time:

"In my opinion, Shawn is the true GOAT. Not much of a debate for me (...)," Jericho tweeted.

Judging by his response, Jericho has a ton of respect for Michaels. It'll be interesting to see how The Heartbreak Kid reacts to this latest gesture from The Wizard.

A look back at the critically-acclaimed rivalry between Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels

After their highly-touted match at WrestleMania XIX (), Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels rekindled their rivalry in 2008. Their feud started when Michaels "feigned" an injury during his Backlash 2008 match against Batista, causing Jericho to become suspicious.

Their first match was at Judgment Day 2008, where The Heartbreak Kid won and shook hands with Jericho. Months later, on RAW, Jericho turned heel by ramming Michaels into his JeriTron 6000, officially kickstarting their year-long rivalry.

Both men later traded wins, with Jericho winning at The Great American Bash while Michaels prevailed in an unsanctioned match at Unforgiven. When Y2J became World Heavyweight Champion, HBK challenged him at No Mercy but was unsuccessful. Their last bout in 2008 was a Last Man Standing Match on RAW (November 10), where Jericho won.

The Jericho-Michaels feud was hailed as "Feud of the Year" by Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Pro Wrestling Illustrated. Currently, Chris Jericho is wrestling for AEW, while Shawn Michaels is a producer for WWE NXT.

