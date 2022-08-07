"It was the biggest nightmare" - AEW star Chris Jericho recalls his participation in popular reality TV show

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho recently opened up on his stint on the show called Tanked.

The Wizard appeared on the Season 12 premiere of the show in an episode titled 'Tank of Jericho.' In the episode, which aired on April 21, 2017, the former world champion asked for an aquarium that was shaped like a championship belt and would contain The List of Jericho.

It was Jericho's gimmick at the time in WWE, where he went around with a list, adding wrestlers and personalities to it whenever he felt they wronged him.

In an interview with Loper & Randi, The Wizard recalled the truth about working on the show and called it a "money trap."

"That thing [Tanked] was a money trap. What a scam that show was. It's not on the air anymore and I would say that to their faces."

While discussing how the show worked, Chris Jericho stated that the show was a "nightmare."

"It made for a great family show for an hour, but as soon as it was done and left, it was the biggest nightmare. They should do another show, Tanked Nightmare. Those guys disappeared and the show is off the air, as it should be. Tanked sucks." [H/T: Fightful]

Tanked was an American reality TV show that ran from 2011 to 2018. It featured Wayde King and Brett Raymer of Acrylic Tank Manufacturing, and showcased them building custom-made tanks for celebrities and regular people.

Chris Jericho is currently feuding with Jon Moxley

After his long rivalry with Eddie Kingston, The Wizard recently switched targets to interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

Chris Jericho recently faced ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in a singles special stipulation match, which turned out to be a spectacle. Despite Yuta's best efforts, the Jericho Appreciation Society leader was able to get him to tap out.

This confirmed that Jon Moxley's interim world title would be on the line against Jericho in the next episode of Dynamite.

A few weeks ago, Jericho challenged Moxley to a world title match in what would be a rematch from their Revolution 2020 bout. Moxley recently emerged victorious in a title defense against Rush.

As of now, it remains to be seen whether he will be able to take down the Purveyor of Violence to claim the coveted title. It also remains to be seen how the other members of Blackpool Combat Club and JAS will make their presence felt.

