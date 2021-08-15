"You might not even know it"- AEW star Chris Jericho talks about his retirement plans

Chris Jericho revealed that people wouldn't even realize when he'd quietly ride off into the sunset.

The leader of the Inner Circle recently appeared as a guest on the Bubba Show on 100.7 Star, where he discussed numerous topics, notably his retirement plans. The former AEW World Champion stated that he isn't a fan of having monumental sendoffs.

The AEW star even added that his final chapter would be on the grounds of ongoing storylines at the time:

“So, whenever I have the last match, who knows when that might be? It all depends on what the storyline is and what’s going on at the time, but I don’t think I’m going to be one of those guys that has like, ‘this is the last match, and it’s the big brouhaha’ and then cry at the end of it as Jericho wipes the tears away and goes thank you for the memories — I’m not that type of guy, I don’t care about that sort of stuff. So, when I have my last match,” Jericho said, “you might not even know it." (H/T- Wrestlezone)

Jericho further explained that he would continue to wrestle as long as his body endures:

“It just depends (sic) as long I can continue to perform at the highest of levels that I feel that I can, then I’ll keep going, and when I feel that I can’t, then I’ll step aside," Jericho revealed.

Chris Jericho has already cemented his legacy as arguably the best creative genius inside the squared circle. His ability to revolve around the younger generation is probably why he stayed relevant in the wrestling business for over three decades.

Chris Jericho is set to lock horns with MJF next week on AEW Dynamite

Who will emerge victorious?

After weeks of going through different labors in unique stipulation matches, Chris Jericho will finally have the opportunity to lay his hands on his arch-rival, MJF. The Salt of the Earth has added another bizarre stipulation to the bout, stating that Chris Jericho would be barred from using his iconic finisher, the Judas Effect.

Given the current scenario, it is likely to be the rubber match of their long-running rivalry this year.

.@IAmJericho's 5th and final Labour is set, and we guess Judas will just be in our mind 🤐 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/4EwSXDkArm — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 12, 2021

The hype seems real and fans can't wait to see these men tear each other apart next week.

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage with wrestling legend Dutch Mantell in the video below:

When do you think Chris Jericho could retire? Are you excited about the upcoming match between Chris Jericho and MJF? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Arjun