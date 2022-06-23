"You have a father, and he's dead" - AEW star Christian Cage opens up on recent heel turn, launches a verbal tirade at former champion

This week on Dynamite, AEW star Christian Cage finally addressed the audience after his shocking heel turn last Wednesday.

The mentor of Jurassic Express seemingly lost his cool after Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus lost their tag team titles recently. In an intense ladder match, the Young Bucks pulled off a convincing victory over the reigning champions.

After the match ended, Christian attacked his protege Jungle Boy instead of comforting him. After the show went off-air, he even addressed Jungle Boy's mother and said, "You raised a piece of sh*t!"

This week's Dynamite saw Christian come out to address Milwaukee's hostile crowd. He claimed to have joined AEW simply to make money and saw Jungle Boy as a means to an end.

He proceeded to brutally slam the young star by drawing attention to his father not being alive.

"I never wanted to be your [Jungle Boy] father figure. But you have a father, and he's dead. He'd be ashamed and embarrassed," Cage said.

Captain Charisma further explained that Jungle Boy cost him a fast ticket to the World Title by eliminating him from the Casino Battle Royale earlier this month. Interrupting Christian, Luchasaurus entered the scene and grabbed his former stablemate's throat.

Surprisingly, Cage talked down the Jurassic Express powerhouse, and the duo hugged each other.

While Christian's words to Luchasaurus were not audible, something major could be in the works. Fans must stay tuned to see what happens in this All Elite storyline in the coming weeks.

