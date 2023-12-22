AEW star CJ Perry (fka Lana) details her recent surgery; reveals how Miro took care of her

CJ Perry (fka Lana) revealed some intriguing details regarding recent surgery for her finger infection. From what it sounds, she is lucky to have got it done before things could have been catastrophic.

After staying over five days at the facility due to a severe infection, CJ Perry took to her Instagram to explain in detail the severity of her injury. She revealed that the doctors caught the infection in time before it could have damaged any of her organs and bones.

For the same, they had to cut open her finger and drain out the entire infection, and the AEW star will be on heavy antibiotics to keep it out for a while. Furthermore, she once again shared that all this came from a small splinter to remind the people that such small cuts can also do major damage to one's health.

"After 120 hours of being in the hospital they finally caught the severe infection that was hitting my nervous system. The doctors said they caught the infection before it hit my organs and bones. The doctors had to remove the infection by cutting open my finger and draining the infection out. I will be having an open wound and heavy duty IV antibiotics to keep the infection out."

Check out the post below:

CJ Perry had Miro right with her the entire time during this rough phase

Despite their onscreen differences, CJ Perry had her real-life husband, Miro, aligned with her during the entire duration of the procedure.

In the same post, she thanked Miro for coming all the way from Bulgaria and taking care of her during her stay in the hospital as she recuperated from her finger infection.

"Thank you @tobemiro from coming from Bulgaria to take care of me ❤️❤️. All the flowers and food that you have given me has made me truly happy !!!"

While they may not see eye to eye at work, this incident surely has proven the true bond of love the two AEW stars share.

Do you want to see CJ Perry and Miro reunite as a unit onscreen in the future? Sound off in the comments!