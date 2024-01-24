AEW star CJ Perry (fka Lana) provides an unfortunate update

CJ Perry (fka Lana) can’t seem to catch a break. Just last month, she suffered from a finger infection, and now more bad news has come her way. She recently provided another unfortunate update on her social media accounts.

CJ Perry joined AEW in September 2023 and made her debut at the All Out Pay-Per-View. She joined the promotion not to be a wrestler again but in hopes of building a managerial career in the company. Despite her husband being against it, she has been doing her job amazingly.

Taking to her X/Twitter account, Perry shared about the misfortune that knocked on her doors, or should we say knocked down the walls of her house. Her home in Nashville, Tennessee, got completely wrecked as a result of pipe bursts. All her belongings in the house were damaged.

CJ Perry to join The Jericho Cruise as guest director

Amid all the bad things happening in CJ Perry’s life, she recently shared some good news as well. CJ revealed she will be the guest director of The Jericho Cruise. The former WWE Star was supposed to be a part of The Jericho Cruise last September. However, her finger infection had jeopardized her participation. Perry recently revealed that the doctors have cleared her through a post on Instagram.

"I am OFFICIALLY cleared by my surgeon to be the DIRECTOR of the #JerichoCruise !!!!!! #Mersa is not stopping nor is having just 9 fingers going to stop me from being on a cruise and watch wrestling in a bikini and drink spicy margaritas!!!!" she wrote.

Currently, the former Lana is resting at home after her recent health scare. Her last appearance in AEW was at the company’s Worlds End PPV. She was there to support her client, Andrade El Idolo, against her own husband, Miro. But in a shocking turn of events, the fans saw CJ betraying her client, thereby helping her husband to win the match.

