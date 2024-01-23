CJ Perry cleared for major role amid AEW hiatus

AEW star CJ Perry saw her 2023 end with disappointment as she lost her primary client, Andrade El Idolo, and suffered a severe infection that landed her in the hospital for several days. In a bit of good news, however, the former WWE Superstar has confirmed that she will be taking part in this year's Jericho Cruise.

CJ Perry debuted in AEW at All Out 2023 last September. The 38-year-old was determined to become a top manager in the promotion, despite the storyline objections of her husband, Miro. However, a splinter in her finger quickly evolved into a health scare last month as Perry caught a "deadly" infection.

Perry is now recovering at home, but she's not idle. She has continued working from her living room and is preparing herself for a gig as the official Guest Cruise Director for the Jericho Cruise.

Perry was announced as part of the cruise's lineup last September, but her recent health scare cast doubt on her ability to participate. Taking to Instagram today, she confirmed that she has been cleared to join the cruise as its Guest Director:

"I am OFFICIALLY cleared by my surgeon to be the DIRECTOR of the #JerichoCruise !!!!!! #Mersa is not stopping nor is having just 9 fingers going to stop me from being on a cruise and watch wrestling in a bikini and drink spicy margaritas!!!!"

The Jericho Cruise – officially Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea – will set sail in its fourth iteration this Friday, January 26. The cruise famously hosted an episode of AEW Dynamite in 2020 and is set to feature several wrestling, musical, and comedy acts this time around.

CJ Perry has shown interest in managing both Samoa Joe and HOOK in AEW

Last week's episode of Dynamite featured a blockbuster World Championship match between current AEW Champion Samoa Joe and challenger HOOK. The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil's inexperience ultimately cost him the match, but fans have raved about the heart and resilience he showed in the bout.

CJ Perry was stuck at home while recovering from her infection, but she made a point to study the two competitors closely. The 38-year-old's primary client, Andrade El Idolo, left the company at the end of 2023, but she is always on the lookout for new talent to manage.

Perry took to her Instagram Stories to show her interest during the main event match last week:

"Studying potential new clients at @aew @730hook @samoajoe @tonyrkhan," she wrote.

Perry gets a good look at HOOK on AEW Dynamite

It's unclear which AEW talents CJ will pursue once she returns to television, but with several exciting wrestlers on the verge of a breakout year in 2024, the roster seems ripe for the picking.

