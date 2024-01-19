Taz finally reacts to Hook's heartbreaking loss on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE star and legend Taz has finally reacted to HOOK's recent loss on AEW Dynamite.

On the January 17 episode of Dynamite, the FTW Champion locked horns with Samoa Joe for the AEW World Title. HOOK's father and commentator Taz recently reposted a clip from the match on X, voicing his admiration for the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil.

The matchup was a brutal affair, with the Samoan Submission Machine dominating HOOK through most of the match. The latter, however, displayed remarkable resilience in the face of Joe's onslaught, taking the fight to the World Champion despite sustaining heavy damage to his back, hitting him with his signature throw and even kicking out of Joe's musclebuster at one.

The former NXT Champion secured the win by submitting HOOK with the Coquina Clutch. On X, Taz voiced his admiration for HOOK's effort, praising his grit and toughness.

Joe continued to assault HOOK even after the match, but he was interrupted and chased away by Hangman Adam Page. Swerve Strickland, who has also set his sights on the AEW World Championship, appeared in the crowd and stared down Page to close the show.

Big AEW name reveals that his contract is set to expire on February 14

A major AEW personality and legend has shared details regarding his contract, which is set to run out on February 14, 2024.

Jim Ross, on Grilling JR, discussed the future of his contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Speaking on the prospect of providing commentary to Sting's last match at Revolution 2024 alongside Tony Schiavone, Good Ol' JR spoke about his current contract expiring in February, and brought up his willingness to possibly re-sign with AEW before the pay-per-view, which will take place on March 3, 2024.

"It seems to be that it just makes sense that the original two guys that called the very first Sting-Flair match if they were available and could still carry their share of their water, would be a good opportunity," Ross said. "I mentioned it to Tony Khan. He loved the idea. My problem is not that. My problem is my contract is up February 14th, which I've mentioned ad nauseam...that event is in March. So we gotta take care of some business and I'm sure that we will. I feel good about where I'm headed with Tony and AEW. I'd love to have something to announce before the 14th, if possible," said Jim Ross.

Ross further added that having him and Schiavone announce the Icon's last outing would make the most logical sense, and voiced his satisfaction with the way the discussions have been proceeding.

"We're still at the same place right," Ross said about his contract talks. "I gotta get there contractually to be able to pull that off. I'm not using it as a leverage ploy. It just seemed like it makes sense. I think the best booking is booking this logically and having JR and Schiavone call the match to me seems logical. So we'll see how it all works out. It's going to work out the way it's supposed to be and we'll see how it goes from there, but I'm happy with the way things are moving along." [H/T, WrestlingNews]

Sting is set to wrestle his final match at Revolution alongside his partner Darby Allin in a tag team affair against the Young Bucks, who returned to Dynamite to confront the duo, and have since declared their intention to retire the former WCW World Champion.

Will the Young Bucks defeat Sting in his retirement match at Revolution? Let us know your thoughts below!

