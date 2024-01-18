Big AEW name reveals his contract is expiring on February 14th 

A famous AEW member recently gave an update on his contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The name in question is none other than WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross who signed with the Tony Khan-led company on April 3, 2019. The veteran has called some of the great All-Elite matches over the years and is also a senior advisor in the company.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Ross revealed that his current contract is set to expire on February 14. However, he's hugely interested in calling Sting's final match in March at Revolution.

"It seems to be that it just makes sense that the original two guys that called the very first Sting-Flair match if they were available and could still carry their share of their water, would be a good opportunity," Ross said. "I mentioned it to Tony Khan. He loved the idea. My problem is not that. My problem is my contract is up February 14th, which I've mentioned ad nauseam...that event is in March. So we gotta take care of some business and I'm sure that we will. I feel good about where I'm headed with Tony and AEW. I'd love to have something to announce before the 14th, if possible."

JR added:

"We're still at the same place right," Ross said about his contract talks. "I gotta get there contractually to be able to pull that off. I'm not using it as a leverage ploy. It just seemed like it makes sense. I think the best booking is booking this logically and having JR and Schiavone call the match to me seems logical. So we'll see how it all works out. It's going to work out the way it's supposed to be and we'll see how it goes from there, but I'm happy with the way things are moving along." H/T-WrestlingNews

It will be interesting to see if JR decides to stay with AEW or make his return to the WWE, a company in which he called the action for almost 30 years and is known as the voice of The Attitude Era.

Jim Ross will call Sting's final AEW match despite contract expiration

Jim Ross' contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion is set to expire soon however, AEW CEO Tony Khan has granted JR's request to call Sting's final match at AEW Revolution 2024.

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed the same on his podcast.

“I mentioned that (calling Sting’s last match at Revolution) to Tony Khan last night. He agreed. It’s only right. It makes sense,” he said. [H/T WrestlingNews]

Sting's opponents for his retirement match are yet to be announced. However, many have speculated that The Young Bucks could face The Icon in a tag team match at Revolution.

