Tony Khan “agreed” to WWE legend’s request to be part of Sting’s AEW retirement match

It looks like Tony Khan wants to give departing legend Sting the best last match ever. So far, the All Elite President has gone above and beyond to make sure that the Icon gets the best sendoff possible, and he is leaving no stone unturned.

It has now been revealed that he has agreed to WWE legend Jim Ross' request to commentate on Sting’s retirement match at Revolution pay-per-view on March 3, 2024.

Jim Ross, who has been dealing with health issues over the last year, has slowly been improving and has been seen on TV lately. He was speaking on his Grilling JR podcast when he revealed that Tony Khan accepted his request to commentate on the Icon's last match.

“I mentioned that (calling Sting’s last match at Revolution) to Tony Khan last night. He agreed. It’s only right. It makes sense,” he said. [H/T WrestlingNews]

It will be great to see one icon putting over another icon in his last-ever AEW match.

Jim Ross gives his thoughts on Sting and Darby Allin possibly facing Young Bucks at Revolution

The Young Bucks shocked everyone when they returned at the end of last night’s Dynamite to confront Sting and Darby Allin. While nothing has been confirmed yet, it seems likely that the two tag teams will take on each other at Revolution PPV.

Jim Ross was speaking on the same episode of the Grilling JR podcast when he gave his opinion on the Young Bucks being in the equation for Revolution.

“I don’t have a problem with it. Young Bucks are trying to kind of reinvent themselves. You can tell by their attire, their appearance. They’re looking for a fresh start and that’s one way to do it. People are going to say, ‘Well, what if they don’t want to put so and so over?’ I don’t look at it that way. This is your job, and so tonight, your job requires you to lose. Let’s roll. Let’s go.”

If The Young Bucks do take on The Icon and Darby Allin at Revolution, it will be the best possible way for the WWE Hall of Famer to say goodbye to the sport.

