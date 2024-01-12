Jim Ross weighs in on Sting possibly facing The Young Bucks in his final AEW match

WWE Hall of Famer Sting seems to have gotten to know who he will fight in his final match. After yesterday’s Dynamite, The Young Bucks confronted the WCW icon and Darby Allin.

Everybody, including the commentary team, put over the fact that the Young Bucks will be the ones to take on Sting and Darby at Revolution 2024. Jim Ross spoke on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast when he gave his two cents on the situation.

JR said that he was impressed with the Young Bucks reinventing themselves:

“I don’t have a problem with it. You know you’re gonna get second guessed by today’s social media world no matter who you put Sting and Darby against. Young Bucks are trying to kind of reinvent themselves. You can tell by their attire, their appearance. I thought they cleaned it up pretty good, got the little mustaches and so forth."

The WWE Hall of Famer also noted that if the brothers were to put the face-painted icon over in his last match, then they should do it.

"They’re looking for a fresh start and that’s one way to do it. People are going to say, ‘Well, what if they don’t want to put so and so over?’ I don’t look at it that way. This is your job, and so tonight, your job requires you to lose. Let’s roll. Let’s go.” [H/T Ringside News]

Sting reportedly has a major say in who his final opponents will be

While it is not yet confirmed that the Young Bucks will take on the former WWE star and Darby Allin at Revolution, it is more likely that it will be the case.

According to Fightful Select, the master of the Scorpion Death Drop will have a huge say in who his final opponents will be. The report also noted that Tony Khan wishes to give the veteran a fitting send-off.

The duo of Sting and Darby Allin came face to face with the Young Bucks at Forbidden Door in 2022 during a trios tag team match and won. If the reports are believed, it will be a fitting send-off to a wrestling legend.

