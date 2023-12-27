AEW star CJ Perry sends a heartfelt message to Miro - "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for bringing me back to wrestling"

AEW star Miro recently celebrated his 38th birthday and received a heartfelt message from his wife, CJ Perry.

Miro and CJ Perry worked in WWE under the ring names Rusev and Lana, respectively, where Perry played the Bulgarian Brute's manager. After working in the Stamford-based company for almost ten years, The Redeemer was released from the promotion in 2020 as a part of budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few months after his release, the 38-year-old joined AEW. WWE released Perry a year later, in 2021. She debuted in the Jacksonville-based company in September 2023.

The Ravishing Russian wished her husband, Miro, and posted a picture with him on Instagram. Perry called him remarkable for his achievements and thanked the former WWE Superstar for bringing her back to wrestling.

"Happy Birthday @tobemiro ! 10 years ago I met a young man with vision and to see you achieve 99 percent of those visions and dreams is truly remarkable. You’re proof of the American Dream & Capitalism! I am blessed and thankful for all the memories in this life with you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for bringing me back to wrestling @aew. I get the giggles playing house and playing make believe with you for a living. Wishing you so much love 😘❤️🎄," CJ Perry wrote.

Here is the post:

AEW star CJ Perry shares details about her recent surgery

CJ Perry recently underwent surgery on her finger due to a severe nervous infection.

The 38-year-old took to social media to reveal the details of the infection and said it could have affected her organs and bones had the doctors not caught it in time.

"After 120 hours of being in the hospital they finally caught the severe infection that was hitting my nervous system. The doctors said they caught the infection before it hit my organs and bones. The doctors had to remove the infection by cutting open my finger and draining the infection out. I will be having an open wound and heavy duty IV antibiotics to keep the infection out," CJ Perry wrote.

The AEW star also thanked Miro for being by her side and taking care of her during her medical condition.