AEW star claims he would have died "happy" after upset win over The Young Bucks

The Young Bucks have been pivotal in taking AEW to major heights with both their exceptional in-ring and corporate acumen. But there is a member of a tag team who stepped inside the ring with them and has labeled it as one of the best experiences of his career.

The star in question is Marq Quen, who, alongside Isiah Kassidy, is collectively known as The Private Party. The duo scored an upset win over The Young Bucks on the second-ever episode of Dynamite as part of the All Elite tag team title tournament. However, they were not successful in capturing the tag team gold, being knocked out by The Lucha Brothers in the next round.

While it seemed like a classic tag team bout, it remained unknown that the match held a special place in Marq Quen's heart until now. On Kassidy's YouTube channel, The Private Party member revealed the heartfelt message he sent to Matt and Nick Jackson after the showdown.

"I don't know if you remember but I had texted our group chat that we had with The Young Bucks. I told them, 'If I was to die today, just know I'm happy." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

The Young Bucks are rumored to face Sting in his farewell match

The Young Bucks had been missing from AEW programming until they made their return last week on Dynamite. Matt and Nick Jackson came out to confront the duo of Sting and Darby Allin right after they scored a victory over Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Since then, it has been heavily rumored that The Bucks will be a part of Sting's last match, scheduled to take place at AEW Revolution in March 2024. However, that has not gotten much appreciation from fans and critics alike.

With time still in hand before The Icon hangs up his boots after a nearly four-decade career, we will have to wait and see if Nick and Matt Jackson indeed will be the final foes to stand across the ring with the six-time WCW champion.

