AEW star claims he was informed about his match with Kenny Omega at the last minute

AEW star Sonny Kiss revealed when he was informed about his match against Kenny Omega in 2020.

On an episode of Dynamite, the former AEW World Champion made easy work of Kiss, putting him away within seconds in the World Championship Eliminator Tournament.

Taking to Twitter, Kiss responded to a fan and revealed that he had less than two hours to prepare for his match against Omega.

Check out Sonny Kiss' tweet below:

Sonny Kiss @SonnyKissXO @DavidLy13138864 It happened MUCH LESS than that when I “wrestled” Kenny Omega. 🥴 @DavidLy13138864 It happened MUCH LESS than that when I “wrestled” Kenny Omega. 🥴

Kenny Omega could soon be returning to AEW

AEW star Kenny Omega, CM Punk, and Bryan Danielson could soon make their returns to the company.

Since losing the AEW World Championship to Hangman Adam Page at Full Gear 2021, Omega hasn't competed as he has been recovering from injuries.

According to Dave Meltzer, there are chances of The Best Bout Machine returning at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view. However, as of now, nothing has been confirmed. Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio:

“He’s hoping to be at All Out, but it’s too soon to say that he will or he won’t. It’s not… he’s hoping for it. That’s kind of the target right now. The Chicago show is a target for that, I think it’s the target for Punk, but I don’t think that either of them are sure things."

Meltzer added that stars like Danielson and Punk could return at the same show:

"It’s probably the target for Danielson too. All of those guys coming back would probably give them a shot in the arm. Omega, basically, doesn’t really wanna talk about it, and nothing’s for sure. But he would like to be back for that show, that would be a good idea. That’s the hope.”

The reigning AEW World Champion has been absent from programming as he announced his injury shortly after winning the title. Danielson's injury forced him to miss the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

