AEW star claims he left WWE Superstar Becky Lynch 'speechless'

Marko Stunt made a bold statement when he jokingly claimed that he left WWE Superstar Becky Lynch speechless.

Marko Stunt has been with AEW since the company's inception. He was part of the Jurassic Express trio alongside Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. While the other two went on to become AEW Tag Team Champions — a title they currently hold — Stunt has been absent from AEW programming for some time.

Marko's last match for All Elite Wrestling came in September 2021. He teamed up with Fuego Del Sol to take on the Pinnacle’s Shawn Spears and Wardlow on AEW Dark: Elevation. He's reportedly set to leave when his contract expires.

Becky Lynch was recently asked by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful how she would feel about Marko Stunt dominating Seth Rollins. The Man shoved the mic aside in response, prompting Marko Stunt to jokingly tweet that he had left the former WWE Raw Women’s Champion speechless:

Becky Lynch recently trolled AEW boss Tony Khan

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to claim that a number of anti-AEW accounts saw their engagement boosted as a result of social media bots. The Jaguars boss claimed that an independent organisation carried out the study and this revelation led to a lot of social media chatter.

Whether the claims are true remains to be seen, but fans were divided on social media about the legitimacy of the claims. Becky Lynch took the opportunity to troll the AEW boss as she copied the tweet and made slight changes to claim that people in arenas booing her were actually bots:

"An independent study confirmed that much of the staunch anti - Becky in arena booers aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of A.I. - an army of bots! Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a “wildly” expensive thing?"

What do you think Becky Lynch will do following her loss to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below!

