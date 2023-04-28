AEW star claims she will never be champion again, comments on the "drama that comes with it"

A major AEW star recently stated that she would not pursue the Women's Championship for the foreseeable future.

The star in question is Britt Baker. She has undoubtedly been an integral part of the women's division in Tony Khan's company, having worked since its inception in 2019. Apart from winning the Women's Championship once, she also bagged the Women’s Owen Hart Cup in 2022.

Despite her success, Baker apparently has no desire to get back in the shoes of a champion. During a conversation with Tony Schiavone on a recent episode of AEW All Access, she stated that the drama backstage has discouraged her from pursuing the title again.

"Will I beat Jamie? No. No, never [I don’t want to be AEW Women’s Champion again] literally. Not in the next five years. That drama that comes with it. I don’t know, just having so many people come after me behind my back, and go straight to my boss and bury me because they’re jealous because they don’t like me, they don’t like what I’m doing. That f*cked with me so bad." (H/T: RingsideNews)

A former AEW World Champion recently asked Britt Baker to quit the business

Britt Baker is currently involved in a major storyline with the JAS and the Outcasts, leading to some heated words being exchanged on social media.

The Doctor was viciously attacked last week on Dynamite by the two factions as Adam Cole watched helplessly while being handcuffed to the ropes. Although Baker was not heavily injured, she got a black eye due to the assault.

When Baker posted an image of her battered face on Twitter, Chris Jericho immediately responded with a scathing message.

"Awww better quit the business," Chris Jericho tweeted.

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Britt Baker in AEW.

