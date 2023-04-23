Chris Jericho tells top AEW star to "quit the business"

Following this past Wednesday's episode of Dynamite, Chris Jericho has asked a top AEW star to quit. The star in question is former women's champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

During this past week's episode of AEW Dynamite, The Ocho faced off with former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole. The two exchanged words and Jericho claimed that he had zero respect for the Pennsylvania-born star. Very soon things moved from words to fists as a brawl broke out between the two.

Cole's girlfriend Britt Baker rushed to help her partner. But her efforts went in vain as The Outcasts showed up and attacked the former AEW Women's Champion. Baker took to Twitter to share a picture of the aftermath.

Jericho replied to the tweet by asking Baker to quit wrestling if she can't handle the beating.

"Awww better quit the business," Chris Jericho tweeted.

AEW star Chris Jericho revealed his biggest regret in WWE

During the latest episode of The Talk is Jericho podcast, The Ocho had a special question and answer segment. During the segment, he shared his biggest regrets while working in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Jericho revealed that he regrets not competing in a one-on-one match against "The Phenom" The Undertaker in a pay-per-view. He mentioned that most of the time the two would be on different brands.

"We never had a match. Undertaker and I never had a f**king pay-per-view match. Just this one match because he was always on SmackDown when I was on Raw, vice versa. Every time we’d cross paths was always great. I actually even won the title from him once in Elimination Chamber but, we never had a singles pay-per-view match and feud and to me, that’s one of the biggest misses in WWE history because I know we would have had a great story and a great angle," Chris Jericho said. [H/T - PostWrestling]

It is being reported that The Ocho is set to team with Saraya to take on Adam Cole and Britt Baker in a mixed tag team match.

