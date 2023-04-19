WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has had numerous memorable matches throughout his career. AEW star Chris Jericho recently regretted not having a one-on-one pay-per-view match with the legend.

Jericho and The Undertaker had long and prosperous careers in WWE. Unfortunately, they never faced each other in a one-on-one match at a major pay-per-view event. While the two legends had some interactions in the ring, they never had a full-fledged singles feud.

During a live Q&A session on his Talk Is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho said that not having a solo feud with The Deadman on a major pay-per-view is one of the biggest misses in history.

"We never had a match. Undertaker and I never had a f**king pay-per-view match. Just this one match because he was always on SmackDown when I was on Raw, vice versa. Every time we’d cross paths was always great."

He continued:

"I actually even won the title from him once in Elimination Chamber but, we never had a singles pay-per-view match and feud and to me, that’s one of the biggest misses in WWE history because I know we would have had a great story and a great angle," Jericho said. [H/T - PostWrestling]

The Ocho's comments come as he enjoys a successful career with AEW. He recently defeated Keith Lee in the main event of last week's Dynamite.

AEW star on seeking advice from The Undertaker before WWE WrestleMania 29 match

Chris Jericho talked about his doubts about his WrestleMania 29 match against Fandango and how he sought advice from The Undertaker. The feud began over Jericho's difficulty pronouncing Fandango's name, and their match was seen as an odd one.

Speaking on his podcast, The Ocho initially wasn't convinced by the angle, but The Undertaker advised him to give it his all since it was his job and what the boss wanted.

Despite his reservations, Jericho helped get Fandango over with the fans and even put him in the match.

Do you think WWE missed out on a potential opportunity by not having Chris Jericho and The Undertaker feud with each other? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes