"I asked Undertaker about it" - 4-time WWE World Champion opens up on their doubts regarding WrestleMania match

Chris Jericho spoke about his doubts heading into his WWE WrestleMania 29 bout against Fandango, as well as consulting the Undertaker on the matter.

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Fandango headed into the New York event against the former WWE Champion as a brand-new debutant. Their feud was an odd one, atypical of wrestling's quirky side, stemming from Le Champion's inability to pronounce Fandango's name.

Jericho, by his own admission, wasn't convinced by the angle at first. Speaking during Talk is Jericho, he admitted that he even went to the Undertaker for guidance on the matter:

"I remember I was kind of really mad at first and I asked Undertaker about it and he said, you know, just do it, it's your job. It's what the boss wants to do. So go up there and give it your all and do your best. So that's what I did," said Jericho. "We got him over, and then I put him over, which is another thing I was like really? But it's wrestling. If Steven Spielberg in a war movie wants me to get shot and lose my arm, and I go Steve, I don't feel that for my character. He'll go fine, you're fired. Bring some other guy and lose his arm." (1:08:50)

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 Only fandango can say he beat Chris Jericho at wrestlemania in his first match on the main roster Only fandango can say he beat Chris Jericho at wrestlemania in his first match on the main roster https://t.co/SIuLdQ85sw

Fandango would go on to WrestleMania 29 and pin the veteran clean in his debut.

In case you missed it, you can check out the Fight For the Fallen results here.

Chris Jericho explained the origin of Fandango's WWE gimmick

During the same episode, Chris Jericho explained the backstory to the ballroom dancer gimmick Fandango debuted with.

It was suggested that Jericho, who worked on Dancing with the Stars the year prior, had inspired McMahon who "hated the male dancers."

"I'll tell you where the character came from. I had done Dancing with the Stars about a year before and Vince loved the fact they did Dancing with the Stars, but hated the male dancers," he added.

Despite his immense popularity after WrestleMania, Fandango would only obtain the previously mentioned NXT Tag Team Championship during his WWE tenure. He was released from WWE in 2021.

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far