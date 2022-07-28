AEW Dynamite Results: 3 title matches, Surprising loss for Bryan Danielson, Top star turns heel

The Fight For The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite featured two title matches, the in-ring return of Bryan Danielson, a popular AEW star turning on his partner, and a whole lot more. We also had Hook winning his first title in All Elite Wrestling.

Read on for full AEW Dynamite Fight For The Fallen results:

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Rush (for the AEW World Championship)

AEW Dynamite opened with a world title match between Jon Moxley and Rush. Back and forth between the two men before the match spilled out to ringside. Rush took control of the match briefly before rolling Moxley back into the ring. The latter gathered himself and hit a tope suicida out to ringside.

As the match went on, Moxley had Rush in a precarious position and headed to the top rope. Andrade ran out to help him brother and pushed Mox off the top rope. Fenix, Penta, and Alex Abrahantes came out to chase Andrade away.

Moxley almost got the win with a rollup but ate a straightjacket piledriver. Rush went to follow up with a running dropkick, but Moxley sidestepped him and hit the Paradigm Shift. Moxley then locked in the Bulldog Choke for the win.

Result: Jon Moxley def. Rush

MATCH RATING: B

Chris Jericho and The Jericho Appreciation Society were out next. Jericho said that the JAS were on a roll and challenged Moxley to a title match. Anna Jay, the newest member of the JAS, also spoke briefly.

Moxley told Jericho shut up and told Jericho if he really wanted it, to leave the people who carried his bags at home, and to bring the Lionheart, the last survivor of the Hart Dungeon.

Ricky Starks vs Danhausen on AEW Dynamite (for the FTW Championship)

Danhausen tried to curse Ricky Starks but ended up eating a boot. He ate a pump kick and hit back with a Northern Lights Suplex.

Starks went for a Spear but crashed into the turnbuckle. Starks finally connected with the Spear, and that was enough to put Danhausen away.

Result: Ricky Starks def. Danhausen

MATCH RATING: N/A

Starks took the mic and said he wanted a real challenger. Hook responded.

Ricky Starks vs. Hook on AEW Dynamite (for the FTW Championship)

Starks cut Hook in half with a Spear but the second-generation star locked in the Red Rum, forcing Ricky Starks to tap out.

Result: Hook def. Ricky Starks

Ricky Starks was in the ring with Tony Schiavone. Ricky said that he had made the FTW Championship relevant again. Starks said his time was now but had a string of bad timing recently.

Powerhouse Hobbs, who was with Starks, blindsided him with a right hand, taking him out.

Sammy Guevara vs. Dante Martin on AEW Dynamite

Sammy Guevara had Tay Conti with him at ringside as usual, while Dante Martin had Skye Blue with him at ringside. Martin tried to get into Guevara's head early on, avoiding his offense and countering.

Dante Martin with a feint early on as Sammy Guevara threatened to walk out of the arena, but Martin took him down from behind and dived off the entrance ramp.

Back from the commercial break, Martin went for a springboard out to ringside. Sammy saw it coming and connected with a rising knee strike. Martin headed to the apron and went for the nose dive.

Sammy stopped him in his tracks and went from a suplex off the ropes. Dante Martin landed on his feet but may have hurt his left leg. Sammy Guevara took advantage and hit a Springboard Cutter which he followed up with a GTH for the win.

Result: Sammy Guevara def. Dante Martin

MATCH RATING: B

Sammy Guevara went to inflict further punishment on Dante Martin, but Skye Blue got in the way. Anna Jay ran out as she and Tay Conti double-teamed Skye Blue. Ruby Soho, Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston ended up running down to the ring to chase them away.

Jungle Boy breaks his silence on AEW Dynamite

Jungle Boy didn't hold back. He called Christian Cage the biggest p**** he had ever met in his life. He then said that Christian was now the most relevant he had been in his career but still chose to run last week.

Jungle Boy wondered why Christian was upset he had been eliminated from that Battle Royal a year ago and why missing out on the bonus meant so much to him. Jungle Boy said that this was probably because Christian's wife had divorced him.

Christian appeared on the screen and addressed Luchasaurus. He said that Luchasaurus could have become a main eventer, but he chose to stay on as Jungle Boy's lapdog. Christian threatened to put Jungle Boy in a bodybag before walking off.

Brandon was backstage with The Young Bucks. He informed The Bucks that AEW were having a trios tournament to crown the new AEW trios champions.

The Young Bucks then saw Hangman Page backstage and wished him a happy birthday. They three looked to be on the verge of reconciling when The Dark Order came by to wish their friend Hangman a happy birthday.

Tony Nese and Mark Sterling vs. Swerve Strickland on AEW Dynamite

Nese and Swerve started things off. Big backbreaker from Swerve early on, but Sterling distracted him from ringside. Nese with a chop across the throat, but Swerve hit back with an arm breaker against the top rope. Mark Sterling quickly ran at Swerve and pulled his hair, giving Nese the opening to send him crashing onto the floor.

Sterling tagged in briefly, got in some shots, and tagged out. After the commercial break, Swerve booted Nese into his corner, forcing Sterling to accidentally tag in. Swerve then hit Nese with a Meteora out to ringside, leaving Sterling at the mercy of Swerve.

Swerve hit Mark Sterling with a rising boot across the head, and that was enough to pick up the win.

Result: Swerve Strickland def. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling

MATCH RATING: B

After the match, we cut backstage, where Keith Lee had been taken out by Josh Woods. Nese blindsided Strickland in the middle of the ring to get the last laugh.

Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Miyu Yamashita (for the AEW Women's Championship)

A strong start from the challenger. Yamashita laid in with some stiff strikes early on, with the champion hitting back with a series of kicks. Yamashita hit back with a boot to the head but got rolled up for a two-count. Yamashita with a knee to the jaw followed by a gut-wrench suplex.

Thunder Rosa took Yamashita down with a Northern Lights Suplex for another two count. Both women traded kicks and strikes, and Yamashita hit back with a German suplex. The Japanese star went for a spinning boot but couldn't connect and hit an enzeguiri instead.

Yamashita then hit the Skull Kick, which was almost enough to finish the champion off. Champion and challenger traded roll-ups before Yamashita rocked Thunder Rosa with a spinning kick. Thunder Rosa dug deep and hit the Fire Thunder Driver to pick up the win.

Result: Thunder Rosa def. Miyu Yamashita

MATCH RATING: B

Daniel Garcia vs. Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson finally returned from injury and didn't waste any time, going right after Garcia. Danielson hit Garcia with a tope suicida before sending him crashing shoulder first into the ringpost.

As Danielson went to re-enter the ring, Daniel Garcia tried to take advantage. Danielson was in the mood to fight and hit back with a series of elbow strikes. Daniel Garcia desperately got a few uppercuts in to try and take control of the match, following it wth a neckbreaker.

The match spilled out to ringside with Garcia throwing Danielson into the barricade. Danielson bounced off the barricade and took Garcia down with a lariat. Danielson stayed down after a dropkick off the top rope and Garcia took advantage.

Daniel Garcia pounced on Danielson, who had rolled out to ringside. Garcia tossed Danielson into the steel steps before hitting him with a DDT onto the exposed concrete. Bryan Danielson was bleeding as the match headed back into the ring. Garcia lad into Danielson with a series of stomps and a boot across the head.

Garcia continued to dominate until Danielson finally got back on his feet with a series of nasty strikes and kicks. Garcia suddenly locked Danielson in a chokehold, but Danielson powered back to his feet.

He rolled through, breaking up the hod, and almost locked in the Cattle Mutilation. Unable to lock it in, he hit the running knee strike. Danielson attempted the Labelle Lock, but Garcia rolled out of the ring. Danielson with a diving knee before he rolled Garcia back into the ring.

As Danielson went to enter the ring, someone grabbed his leg. Garcia took advantage and hit a piledriver before locking in a modified Sharpshooter. Danielson ended up passing out, which got Garcia the win. The person under the ring turned out to be Jake Hager.

Result: Daniel Garcia def. Bryan Danielson

MATCH RATING: A

