Ricky Starks loses title match, gets attacked by unexpected star on AEW Dynamite

Team Taz witnessed chaos erupting within their ranks on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite

On this week's Fight for the Fallen special edition, Ricky Starks faced Danhausen with the FTW Championship on the line. Despite Danhausen's initial momentum in the match, The Absolute was able to get the win in less than a minute.

Following the successful defense, Starks grew confident enough to issue another open challenge for the title. This was surprisingly answered by Hook, who strolled into the ring under the shocked gaze of the FTW Champion.

Hook's superior technical skills proved too much for an exhausted Starks to overcome as he tapped out the 23-year-old's "Redrum" submission maneuver. As a result, a new FTW Champion was crowned after a pretty long time.

Post-match, Ricky Starks addressed the AEW audience to unleash his frustrations regarding his run in Tony Khan's promotion.

As if the surprises were not enough, his tag team partner Powerhouse Hobbs suddenly attacked Starks, interrupting the rant.

Given Ricky Starks's considerable fan-following, this might be an excellent opportunity for a singles push. As of now, it remains unclear where the recent events will leave Team Taz as a faction.

