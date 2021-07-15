Unexpected interference helps Ricky Starks win FTW Championship at AEW Fyter Fest Night 1

Ricky Starks pulled off a huge upset on his return to AEW following a neck injury, pinning FTW champion Brian Cage to become the new FTW Champion.

Starks needed help though, as Powerhouse Hobbs hit Cage in the face with the FTW belt after Hook distracted the referee. Taz was on commentary for the match and seemed jubiliant after Starks won the match as he yelled "I love it."

"Absolute" Ricky Starks constantly targeted Brian Cage's previously injured bicep, while Cage looked to inflict pain on Starks' recently recovered neck. Starks got dominated initially before mounting a comeback.

The match flowed in a back and forth manner as the match headed to commercial. In a great spot, Starks planted the much bigger Cage with a huge powerbomb.

There were some very close near falls, following which Hobbs struck Cage, Starks speared The Machine and marked his AEW return with a huge win.

The biggest takeaway from the match was how the whole of Team Taz, including Taz himself, turned on Brian Cage. While there was dissension, this was an all-out destruction of ties as Cage is seemingly on his own now. Cage took to Twitter to say the following:

Well these dirty mf'ers. I never asked or wanted to be in team taz or have that damn title. Things just got real, and I'm ready to f--k shit up! https://t.co/rVdHIyICou — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) July 15, 2021

What's next for Brian Cage on AEW?

Cage hasn't been in the title picture for a long time

Team Taz has been showing signs of major dissension over the past few months on AEW Dynamite, starting with Brian Cage going against Taz to pay his respects to The Icon Sting following his tag team loss. At AEW Double or Nothing 2021, Cage rejected Team Taz's help against Adam Page and the distraction cost him as he lost to The Hangman.

Cage has been displaying babyface traits for a while now and a permanent face turn would not be out of the question. Cage recently expressed his desire to challenge for AEW titles again.

Yes I do — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) July 13, 2021

With Kenny Omega and Adam Page likely to feud over the title, we could see The Machine go after TNT Champion Miro once his rivalry with Team Taz is officially wrapped up.

What do you make of Ricky Starks vs Brian Cage at AEW Fyter Fest Night 1? Do you believe that Brian Cage belongs in the tite picture in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below!

