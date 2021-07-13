Brian Cage believes he should be in AEW World Title picture

Brian Cage burst onto the scene at AEW with a victorious debut at Double or Nothing 2020 in the Casino Ladder Match. The win gave him a title opportunity against Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Fight for the Fallen.

"The Machine" lost the match but only because his manager Taz threw in the towel. Since then, Cage hasn't been involved in the world title picture. Instead, he's been holding the FTW Championship, an unofficial belt in AEW.

Brian Cage has been portrayed as a destructive monster in AEW despite not winning an official championship yet. One fan pointed that out on Twitter, stating he believes Cage should be involved in the world title scenario:

You need to be in the world tittle picture bro no joke @MrGMSI_BCage — Dj Rico love (@RoastLox) July 13, 2021

Responding to his tweet, Cage agreed with the fan.

Yes I do — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) July 13, 2021

Cage has been a part of Team Taz since he signed with AEW alongside Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook. Lately, however, there has been dissension within the group and Cage has shown signs of a face turn.

He came out to pay his respects to Sting, much to the annoyance of Taz, and rejected Ricky Starks' help during a match against Hangman Adam Page. Should he complete his face turn, a return to the title question is likely.

Brian Cage will face Ricky Starks at AEW Fyter Fest

Former mates will fight at Fyter Fest

Cage has been at odds with Team Taz for a while now. Fed up with the in-fighting within the ranks, Taz booked an FTW Championship match between his clients at AEW Fyter Fest Night One.

However, things have gotten very personal between Ricky Starks and The Machine. Starks insulted Cage's wife at AEW Road Rager, and that had the FTW Champion incensed. The Machine attempted to get his hands on Starks, but failed in his attempts.

The match should be a cracker considering the talent involved. With the added heat from last week's segments, Cage will be looking to obliterate Starks. How Starks manages to deal with the rage of Cage will be interesting to see.

Who do you think will come out on top when Ricky Starks takes on Brian Cage at AEW Fyter Fest Night 1? Do you think Cage deserves a proper go at the AEW World Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

