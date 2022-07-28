Jon Moxley survives a scare against former WWE star's faction member in a brutal title match on AEW Dynamite

Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley's latest title defense went to the limit as he outlasted Rush, the stablemate of former WWE Superstar Andrade in La Faccion Ingobernable, on Dynamite.

During the opening moments of the match, El Toro Blanco wasted no time by immediately jumping The Purveyor of Violence before entering the ring. Rush gained control by unleashing brutal offense on Moxley, making him bleed in the process.

Mox finally went on the attack by diving into Rush and his faction's lackey, La Faccion Ingobernable. However, the former ROH World Champion inflicted further punishment on the former WWE Champion by strangling him with a cable wire outside.

Later on, Moxley kicked the gut and stomped the jaw of Rush but the latter responded with a belly-to-belly into the turnbuckle. El Toro Blanco went for a superplex but Mox bit his forehead.

Andrade El Idolo interfered by pushing the Interim AEW Champion down to the canvas, but the Lucha Brothers (Oscuro and Rey Fenix) chased away the former WWE star. After multiple exchanges, Moxley hit a Death Rider on Rush, only for a near-fall.

The champion finally retained his title after making El Toro Blanco pass out from his Bulldog Choke. Moxley's latest title defense put him to the test against a very game Rush but it will be interesting to see who his next challenger will be.

