Sammy Guevara makes in-ring return after 4 weeks against popular star on AEW Dynamite

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite saw Sammy Guevara face Dante Martin in a singles bout.

The Spanish God made his return to the squared circle after four weeks of absence. His last match was the multi-man Blood and Guts bout during the eponymous special episode on June 29.

As tonight's match got underway, Guevara was the first to attack as he dropped Dante with a headbutt. The latter countered with a side headlock, but Sammy soon nailed a dropkick. The fight continued to show promise as Dante landed a dropkick of his own.

The member of the Jericho Appreciation Society was quick to throw his opponent to the floor but could not hit the baseball slide he attempted. After watching Martin gain momentum, Sammy tried to walk away with Tay Conti. However, the Top Flight member attacked Guevara and threw him into the orchestra pit and hit the Tope Con Giro.

The action went back into the ring, and Martin applied the back body drop. He attempted the springboard off the ropes, but Sammy countered with a jumping knee.

The latter hit a corkscrew dive and went for the cover, but Martin kicked out. Sammy then tried to pull off the GTH finisher, but the youngster nailed a back suplex.

The three-time TNT Champion went for the back superplex, but Martin managed to escape. Sammy Guevara then landed an Ace Crusher and followed it up with the GTH for the win.

After the match, Guevara kept attacking Martin. Soon, Skye Blue, Tay Conti, and Anna Jay also got into a fight. The segment ended when Ruby Soho, Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston hit the ring and drove the heels away.

