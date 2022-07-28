Hangman Adam Page encounters former AEW Tag Team Champions on Dynamite, top faction interrupts

The Young Bucks confronted Hangman Adam Page on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite in an awkward encounter.

Interestingly enough, Matt and Nick Jackson were discussing the newly-introduced AEW Trios Tag Team Championships with Brandon Cutler as they proceeded to wish Page on his birthday.

However, shortly afterward, the three men were interrupted by The Dark Order, and The Elite's short reunion of sorts ended abruptly.

Check out the segment below:

The Bucks recently lost the AEW Tag Team Championship. Their second title reign ended at the hands of Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee on the July 13th edition of Dynamite.

The two-time tag champions will surely aim to get their hands on the AEW Trios Tag Team Championship. However, it remains to be seen who their third teammate will be.

Dutch Mantell recently explained the consequences of potentially writing Hangman Adam Page off-TV

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell spoke about various aspects of the former world champion's storyline. He claimed that Page's momentum would have to be restarted if he was to be written off-TV:

"You may not see Hangman Page for the next two weeks, three weeks. So if you don't see him on your TV regular where they're doing something, you kind of forget about him," Mantell claimed. "Especially on a hour show, you'll just be forgotten and Tony [Khan] will probably just use some guy, some independent guy. But you don't know him but at the same time, he'll just let Hangman just fade out and when he comes back, he's still there, people still remember him but now you gotta restart him again, you gotta set him on fire again."

Melissa @melissax1125 THAT HANGMAN PAGE/YOUNG BUCKS/DARK ORDER SEGMENT.. WE ARE SOOOO CLOSE! THAT HANGMAN PAGE/YOUNG BUCKS/DARK ORDER SEGMENT.. WE ARE SOOOO CLOSE! 😭

After losing the AEW World Championship, Page was also unsuccessful in his attempt to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

AEW seems to be leading up towards a possible angle between Hangman Adam Page, The Young Bucks, and possibly the returning Kenny Omega as well. Only time will tell what this storyline has in store.

Do you want to see a proper Elite reunion between the stars? Sound off in the comments below.

We asked Eric Bischoff to clarify his controversial comments about CM Punk here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far