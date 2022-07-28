Jon Moxley accepts WWE legend's challenge on AEW Dynamite, wants to face him under iconic gimmick

After retaining his Interim AEW World Championship against Rush on Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, Jon Moxley was confronted by members of the Jericho Appreciation Society, led by WWE legend Chris Jericho.

The former WWE stars previously had a heated rivalry for the AEW World Title when Jericho was the champion. It culminated in Revolution 2020 when Moxley, with an eye patch, dethroned Jericho to become the new world champion.

During tonight's segment, Anna Jay was officially introduced as the newest member of the JAS as she unleashed her pent-up frustrations, which The Wizard applauded. She also greeted Moxley sarcastically for his successful title defense a few moments ago.

Jericho discussed his victory over Eddie Kingston last Wednesday in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match during the Fyter Fest Week 2 edition.

The Wizard revealed his real intentions of interrupting Moxley by finally invoking his rematch clause from two years ago for the world title.

Moxley accepted Jericho's challenge but got fed up with the latter's "sports entertainment bullsh*t." The Purveyor of Violence then dared The Wizard to bring back his "Lionheart" gimmick from the 1990s.

For those unaware, Jericho first got his "Lionheart" nickname in 1992 in Mexico (translated as Corazon de Leon), where he primarily wrestled for Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL).

Moxley and Jericho's Interim AEW World Championship match will take place on the August 10 episode of Dynamite: Quake by the Lake in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

What are your thoughts on the segment between Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

