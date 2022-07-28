Create
Notifications

Jon Moxley accepts WWE legend's challenge on AEW Dynamite, wants to face him under iconic gimmick

Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley had a segment with WWE legend.
Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley had a segment with WWE legend.
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
ANALYST
Modified Jul 28, 2022 07:21 AM IST

After retaining his Interim AEW World Championship against Rush on Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, Jon Moxley was confronted by members of the Jericho Appreciation Society, led by WWE legend Chris Jericho.

The former WWE stars previously had a heated rivalry for the AEW World Title when Jericho was the champion. It culminated in Revolution 2020 when Moxley, with an eye patch, dethroned Jericho to become the new world champion.

During tonight's segment, Anna Jay was officially introduced as the newest member of the JAS as she unleashed her pent-up frustrations, which The Wizard applauded. She also greeted Moxley sarcastically for his successful title defense a few moments ago.

The #JerichoAppreciationSociety, with newest member Anna Jay, take this moment to congratulate #AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley on his latest win! Tune in to #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/bI3yVuTsCl

Jericho discussed his victory over Eddie Kingston last Wednesday in a Barbed Wire Everywhere match during the Fyter Fest Week 2 edition.

The Wizard revealed his real intentions of interrupting Moxley by finally invoking his rematch clause from two years ago for the world title.

Jon Moxley doesn't want the gimmicked Jericho for the #AEW Interim World Championship; Jon Moxley wants LIONHEART Jericho at #QuakeByTheLake in Minneapolis, MN on Wednesday August 10! Tune in to #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/8NIiarjxsd

Moxley accepted Jericho's challenge but got fed up with the latter's "sports entertainment bullsh*t." The Purveyor of Violence then dared The Wizard to bring back his "Lionheart" gimmick from the 1990s.

Also Read Story Continues below

For those unaware, Jericho first got his "Lionheart" nickname in 1992 in Mexico (translated as Corazon de Leon), where he primarily wrestled for Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL).

Moxley and Jericho's Interim AEW World Championship match will take place on the August 10 episode of Dynamite: Quake by the Lake in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

What are your thoughts on the segment between Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

We asked Eric Bischoff to clarify his controversial comments about CM Punk here

Edited by Angana Roy

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...