Female AEW star slaps Chris Jericho on Dynamite

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho and Adam Cole had an intense segment that kept fans on the edge of their seats. The segment also involved former Women's World Champion Britt Baker.

The segment began with Adam Cole praising Chris Jericho, expressing his admiration and even attributing his catchphrase to The Ocho. But things quickly turned sour when Jericho showed his true feelings for Cole, insulting him and disrespecting him by calling him arrogant.

As the exchange between the two continued, Adam Cole insulted Chris Jericho by calling him names like insecure, fickle, and stupid. Jericho responded by challenging Cole to prove himself, leading to a shoving match that quickly turned into a brawl.

Other wrestlers like Daniel Garcia and Dr. Britt Baker got involved, with Baker even slapping Jericho during the scuffle.

The Outcasts consisting of Saraya, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho also got involved in the brawl, and Adam Cole was handcuffed to the ropes during the chaos. Saraya attacked Dr. Britt Baker with a kendo stick, adding to the drama and intensity of the segment.

This latest chapter in the ongoing feud between The Ocho and Adam Cole only adds to the excitement and unpredictability of AEW Dynamite. Fans can't wait to see what happens next between these two fierce competitors.

