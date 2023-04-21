AEW reportedly planning a huge mixed tag team match with Saraya (FKA Paige) and WWE legend

AEW fans are in for a treat as the company is reportedly planning a huge mixed tag team match between Saraya (fka Paige) and WWE legend Chris Jericho against Adam Cole and Britt Baker.

The seeds of this match were sown during this week's episode of Dynamite when Adam Cole and Chris Jericho got into a heated promo battle. Things got even more interesting when Britt Baker and Saraya got involved.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, this segment was the possible setup for a mixed tag team match that could feature Chris Jericho teaming up with Saraya to take on Cole and Baker.

"So it looks like they should be doing Chris Jericho and Saraya against Adam Cole and Britt Baker in a mixed tag," he said. [H/T Ringside News]

Mixed tag team matches are a rarity in AEW, so if this match comes to fruition, it will undoubtedly be a special occasion. It remains to be seen how the promotion will build this feud. With such a star-studded lineup, fans can expect nothing less than an epic encounter.

Saraya's brother Zak Zodiac hints at a potential mixed tag match in AEW

Saraya's potential mixed tag team match with her brother, Zak Zodiac, against Britt Baker and Adam Cole is generating much buzz among fans.

The speculation was fuelled by a recent tweet by Zodiac, in which he wrote:

"Mixed tag match."

Check out his tweet below:

While Saraya and Baker are currently embroiled in a feud, the mixed tag match could be an opportunity to elevate the rivalry and bring a fresh perspective to the storyline.

With AEW already rumored to have a mixed tag match featuring Saraya and Chris Jericho against Cole and Baker, the inclusion of Zodiac would undoubtedly add another layer of excitement to the feud.

