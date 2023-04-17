Saraya's real-life brother teases mixed tag team match with top AEW couple

AEW star Saraya is poised to make a massive impact in the promotion, and many fans have been clamoring for her to team up with her brother, Zak Zodiac. The star himself recently took to social media, seemingly teasing a mixed-tag match alongside his sister against Britt Baker and Adam Cole.

Saraya and Baker are yet again on the opposite end of a feud after the Anti-Diva turned heel and began wreaking havoc in the women's division. While the angle currently only involves women, the heat between the two stars will likely not go away anytime soon, creating an opening for the mixed-tag match.

Zak Zodiac recently took to Twitter to respond to a fan asking Britt Baker if she'd like to do a mixed-tag match in AEW again. He posted a GIF of the star with Adam Cole, leading some to speculate that he was proposing a match that included him.

"Mixed tag match," Zodiac teased on Twitter.

Saraya has notably been pushing AEW on social media to sign her brother, who has made his interest in the promotion known ever since his sister first debuted in it.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Zak Zodiac seems to be ready to finally make his AEW debut at All In

All Elite Wrestling recently announced their biggest pay-per-view so far. They'll be taking their production to Wembley Stadium in London for the first All In event since 2019.

Naturally, fans have already begun their fantasy bookings on who could appear, and Zak Zodiac believes this is his moment. The star notably took to Twitter some time after the announcement to claim the event as his "time" to get an opportunity.

"August 27th, Wembley stadium! @Saraya comes home and ill be working my backside off to get an opportunity. IT'S TIME," Zodiac tweeted.

Due to Saraya's efforts, her brother could potentially finally get his opportunity to break into the US audience as well as sign with All Elite Wrestling at the same time. At this stage, unfortunately, this is only speculation and fans will simply have to catch the pay-per-view later this year.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes