30-year-old star wants Tony Khan to sign family member to AEW

AEW has one of the biggest rosters in pro wrestling today. Still, the Anti-Diva Saraya hopes that Tony Khan will give her brother, Zak Zodiac, a chance in the promotion.

Despite not having much success with American audiences, Zak Zodiac is considered a local legend in Britain's wrestling scene. Due to Saraya's many accomplishments in WWE, fans have always wondered why the 31-year-old never made the jump successfully.

During her appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Saraya shared how she hopes to see her brother make a few appearances on Dark, especially after his stint in NJPW.

“Zak has never made it and it’s so frustrating, he’s tried so hard. We need to get him on an AEW Dark show or something like that so we can showcase him. He just did New Japan. People loved him, they’re bringing him back again.” (H/T: eWrestlingNews.com).

Zak Zodiac @TheZakZodiac

Where do you wanna see me wrestle?



#itstime 2022 has been INCREDIBLE but 2023 is looking to be THE YEAR!Where do you wanna see me wrestle? 2022 has been INCREDIBLE but 2023 is looking to be THE YEAR! Where do you wanna see me wrestle? #itstime https://t.co/eD35N7FyEf

The Anti-Diva isn't the only member of the Knight family who wants to see Zak Zodiac make his way into Tony Khan's promotion. During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, the stars' parents shared how they would book their son's debut in All Elite Wrestling.

Missed out on AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show's results here.

Saraya also spoke on being cleared to wrestle by AEW and the steps she's taking to be more careful

Saraya's 2018 almost career-ending injury shocked fans around the world, especially since the star was only 26 years old at the time. When she parted ways with WWE and made her Dynamite debut, fans were skeptical about whether or not wrestling again would be a good idea.

During the same appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Saraya spoke on fan reactions to her injury clearance.

"So it’s not that I’m scared to get back in the ring, I just want to take it slower this time. So people on the internet are just like ‘How is she cleared? She’s gonna hurt herself.’"

The star continued, naming the moves she'll avoid in order to take better care of herself.

"Then on the other hand they’re like ‘Wait, you don’t want to take a piledriver and German [Suplex]? Are you even cleared?’I don’t want to take a German Suplex and a Piledriver! There’s just some moves that I’m taking out of my repertoire." (07:45 onward)

After her victory at Full-Gear, what could be next for the Anti-Diva? At 30, there's a lot of time left for a championship run. With two women's titles she could go for, Saraya seems to have a lot more options than she did in WWE.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes