"The storylines would be unbelievable" - Wrestling veteran suggests that Tony Khan sign Saraya's (fka Paige) family members in AEW (Exclusive)

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, wrestling veterans Ricky Knight and Sweet Saraya spoke about how they want Saraya (fka Paige) to bring the rest of the family into AEW.

Saraya might be an accomplished athlete, but the star comes from a prestigious British wrestling family. Recently, a veteran wrestler claimed that Tony Khan should pick up the rest of the family now that the Anti-Diva is All Elite.

During her run in WWE as Paige, the 30-year-old accomplished many of the milestones she has today. Meanwhile, the star has two brothers who wrestle, as well as two nephews, Ricky Knight Jr. and PJ Knight. On top of this, both of her parents were wrestlers in their youth.

In an exclusive Sportskeeda interview with the legendary Bill Apter, Saraya's parents Ricky Knight and Sweet Saraya sat down and shared how they wanted their daughter to bring the rest of the family into AEW.

"Ricky Knight Jr. is on the big Japanese show, they come to London. I mean, Zak [Zodiac] is still a major star in this country. We’ve got our other grandson PJ Knight who helps run our academy and he’s a fantastic worker. He's still only 22," Knight said. [From 05:48 onward]

Knight continued, hyping up the possibilities that his family could have as a faction within the promotion.

"We’ve got so many in the family that can be used by AEW as a British faction. The storylines would be unbelievable, [and] as a promoter I was rubbing my hands." [From 6:04 onward].

The couple also recently commented on WWE changing their daughter's performance name to "Paige" and how it impacted her career.

Ricky Knight also compared Saraya's AEW debut pop to the same reaction Hulk Hogan got in his prime

While she is yet to be cleared to wrestle, fans have undoubtedly gone wild with speculation on what Saraya will do in AEW. Despite her Dynamite promo being poorly received, the star still retains many fans, especially her own parents.

During the same interview with Apter, Ricky Knight recalled how he reacted when news broke of his daughter's AEW debut:

"I woke up the night after AEW and someone messages [me] about the pop she got, they was like “man, that was the biggest pop I ever [heard].’ And I looked at it and I couldn’t believe it. It was a very Hogan-Esque pop, it was unbelievable." [From 03:51 onward]

Due to her not being cleared yet, the wrestling world will have to continue speculating on whether or not she'll live up to the hype.

Regardless, Britt Baker seems to be building up to a feud against the former Divas Champion, which could be just what the Anti-Diva needs to establish herself in AEW.

