"She made Paige an identity" - AEW star's mother shares honest thoughts on her daughter's WWE ring name (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Paige, now known as Saraya, recently made her AEW debut under her name, marking the first time she has used her real name since before her WWE tenure. Now her mother has given her thoughts on the original name change.

Paige originally had her name changed in 2012 during her time in WWE's developmental system, Florida Championship Wrestling, a name that has stayed with her for most of her career.

Before FCW, she also went by the name Britani Knight, with her mother using the name "Sweet Saraya" for the entirety of her career.

So how did it feel when she found out her daughter had been renamed? Speaking to Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Apter Chat, Saraya's mother admitted that her little girl made the name identity for her:

“Well I think Saraya is a pretty enough name as it is, but she made Paige an identity. But now she gets to be her so things have got a funny way of working out don’t they.” [From 3:18 to 3:38]

The mother and daughter duo shared the ring on hundreds of occasions before Paige made it to WWE, with the two women both being opponents and partners at different parts of their careers.

Saraya vows to be the Revolution for the AEW women's division

The former WWE Superstar's AEW debut was a shot in the arm for the women's division in All Elite Wrestling, as the former Paige vowed on the most recent episode of Dynamite that she wants to be the "revolution."

Her promo was interrupted by Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., who went back and forth with her on the microphone, sharing some rather unsavory comments towards each other in the process.

This all led to the former WWE Superstar turning Toni Storm's Interim AEW Women's Championship match against Serena Deeb into a lumberjack match, where Storm picked up the victory.

